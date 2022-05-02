It's Raining Cat and Dog Deals on Amazon Right Now

If you're looking to stock up on pet supplies, it's currently raining cat and dog deals at Amazon. The retailer has a bevy of discounts on supplies for your four-legged friends, including treats, beds, flea and tick prevention, waste bags and odor eliminators for pets still in training. Many of these deeply discounted products are meant to make your dog or cat happy, but there are plenty of deals to make pet ownership easier for you too -- like automatic feeders and this harmless no-shock anti-bark dog collar.
Shop the full Amazon pet sale here and see the top picks from Amazon's sprawling pet sale happening now:
- Frontline flea and tick prevention for dogs and cats: Save up to 49%
- Angry Orange citrus odor eliminators: Save up to 52%
- Earth Rated waste bags and bag carriers: Save up to 42%
- Greenies dog supplements: Save up to 32%
- Patorama flopping fish toy: $12 (save $3)
- Petlibro automatic pet feeders: Save up to 26%
- Veggiedent dog chews: Save up to 37%
- Stella & Chewy dog treats and food: Save up to 37%
- Harmless anti-bark dog collar: $35 (save $25)