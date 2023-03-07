Is Your Air Fryer Safe? 2 Million Recalled Due to Dangerous Overheating

Popular air fryer brand Cosori voluntarily recalled several of its models due to fire and burn risks. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission posted a recall notice on Feb. 23 regarding around 2 million Cosori air fryers sold across the US, Canada and Mexico, with the advisory that people should immediately stop using the affected models.

The CPSC's notice said 205 reports had been received of the air fryers "catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking," including 10 reports of minor burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage. The source of the problem is a "wire connection in the air fryers" that can overheat, said the CPSC.

Included are different variations of the CP158, CP137, CS158 and P581 models (see the full list below), which were available for purchase at Best Buy, Home Depot and Target stores nationwide, and at Amazon.com and a number of other e-commerce sites. The air fryers were sold from June 2018 through December 2022 and range in price from $70 to $130.

The CPSC said the model number is shown on the bottom label of each unit.

Cosori said it's cooperating with the commission for this voluntary recall and will replace the models listed. Owners are advised to get in touch with Cosori, with contact details listed on the brand's page or visit the company's recall page to start the process.

Here's the full list of recalled models: