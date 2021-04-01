Is the Meater smart thermometer a pun? I can't tell, but the deluxe 4-probe version is $35 off

Meater

Cooking is part art and part science, and scientists use tools. The most important kitchen tool is a reliable thermometer, essential for knowing when your meat is perfectly done without slicing it open and releasing those all-important juices. Meater is a punnily named wireless smart meat thermometer that comes with a snazzy-looking wood-block dock. You can get single-probe Meaters for about $100, but the premium four-probe model usually costs $269. Right now you can shave $35 off that price: The when you use promo code CNETMEAT at checkout.

Meater is a completely wireless thermometer -- no dangling metal braided cable that runs back to a base station. Instead, it connects wirelessly to an app on your phone via the wooden dock, which you need to keep within a few feet of the oven or grill. Each thermometer actually has two temperature probes -- one that measures the meat and another for the ambient temperature in the grill or oven. Meater's charging dock is finished in a dignified bamboo, and is powered by AAA batteries, so you'll never get stuck with a dead battery and no way to check the temperature of your turkey on Thanksgiving. (Some smart thermometers run on hard-to-replace button batteries.)

You can run all four thermometers at once and monitor your meal's progress from the mobile app, which keeps you in the loop on the meat's internal temperature, the oven's ambient temp and a countdown of how much estimated time is remaining to hit your target temperature.

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest deal.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.