Is ButcherBox Meat Subscription a Good Deal? We Did the Math to Find Out

ButcherBox is a popular meat delivery service. We've tried most of them and ButcherBox ranks among our favorite meat box subscriptions. The service sends regular bundles of 100% grass-fed beef, wild salmon, organic poultry and other high-end meat to you. If meat factors into your regular diet, the online butcher will save you from having to haul it home from the store, and you can count on meat raised with high standards (read more about ButcherBox's standards here).

But can ButcherBox also save you money?

All that convenience sounds pretty great, but only if the price is right. So is ButcherBox worth it? With sticky grocery store prices, especially for meat, we wanted to see how much a box of high-end ButcherBox meat is when priced against a national supermarket chain. Could the convenient meat delivery service actually save you money versus shopping in person?

ButcherBox vs. Wegmans ButcherBox curated plan Same meat purchased at Wegmans $146 per month $170.72 per month

After tallying three months of deliveries and the cost of similar meat purchased at Wegman's, I found that ButcherBox to be cheaper than buying it from a supermarket. If you include the cost of one of ButcherBox's promotional gifts (3 pounds of organic chicken in every delivery for a year), ButcherBox is a full 15% less.

As good as that sounds, ButcherBox still might not be a money-saving option for everyone. (Don't worry, I'll explain.) Here's how I did the math and exactly how expensive -- or inexpensive -- ButcherBox is compared with buying quality meats at a grocery store.

What is ButcherBox and how does it work?

ButcherBox beef is grass-fed and much of it comes from Australia, where production standards are high. ButcherBox

ButcherBox is a meat subscription that sends quality meats in custom or curated packages, and I do stress quality.

ButcherBox's beef is grass-fed and humanely raised and much of it comes from Australia, which famously has higher beef production standards than those in the US. Chicken and poultry from ButcherBox are also certified humanely raised (GAP 3 or 4). If you're confused about poultry labels, that's because they're confusing. Here's a helpful guide to what chicken labels really mean.

ButcherBox

ButcherBox also includes only humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood in its monthly boxes. If you've held a package of wild-caught salmon up next to a filet of farmed salmon, you've probably noticed the stark difference in color and quality -- but also price.

ButcherBox salmon is all wild-caught. ButcherBox

In covering food and food businesses for more than five years, I've learned which designations matter and which ones don't. ButcherBox focuses on sourcing meat with grades and standards that promote sustainable farming and humane treatment of animals, all resulting in better quality meat. ButcherBox is proud of its high standards and outlines them in great detail here.

Is ButcherBox expensive?

ButcherBox has two plans: a custom box of meats chosen by you, or a curated box in which the selection is left up to the company. For curated plans, you'll receive a box every two, four, six or eight weeks with a mix of ground beef, steaks, pork cuts, organic chicken pieces (mostly boneless) and the occasional cut of bison or other red meat.

ButcherBox costs $146 for the cheapest plan. If you have a big crew, you can save more per pound with the monthly Big Box. ButcherBox/Screenshot by CNET

ButcherBox also has two sizes for each subscription: regular and large. The regular box is 8 to 11 pounds of meat per month, while a large order is exactly double that -- 16 to 22 pounds. The regular-size curated box costs $146 while the Big Box is $269.

Shipping is free or, more accurately, built into the subscription price.

How I did the math

For this exercise, I chose ButcherBox's curated subscription and used the smaller box (8 to 11 pounds of meat each month.) To compare ButcherBox prices with those of a typical grocery store, I used my local supermarket, Wegmans. Wegmans isn't a budget supermarket, but it's also not the most expensive option in my neighborhood. I chose Wegmans both because it's where I shop (when in person) and because it has a sprawling selection of quality meats, including grass-fed beef, organic chicken and wild-caught seafood.

Organic chicken thighs cost $7.89 per pound at Wegmans. ButcherBox/Screenshot by CNET

I tallied up the items from the three months of ButcherBox's and curated plan: January 2024, December 2023 and November 2023. When finding a match at Wegmans, I used the cheapest option for each item. For instance, if the ButcherBox shipment included a 3-pound package of organic chicken breast, I used the cheapest per-pound option of organic chicken breast available at Wegmans.

If an item was on sale at Wegmans, I use the discounted sale price since that's a perk of grocery store shopping. I made these calculations on Feb. 7, 2024. I used Wegmans' direct pricing, not a third-party delivery vendor such as Instacart or DoorDash, since they often have inflated prices.

ButcherBox has rotating promotions for new subscribers that make the savings even more pronounced. ButcherBox

In addition to the items sent in ButcherBox's custom plan, I also included the ButcherBox free promotional gifts when calculating the total grocery store cost. New subscribers to ButcherBox receive a gift of meat or fish in their monthly deliveries for a full year. In some cases, the gift is included for the entirety of your subscription.

Right now, the gift for new subscribers is a choice of 2 pounds of grass-fed beef, 3 pounds of organic chicken thighs or 1 pound of premium steak tips. Three pounds of organic chicken thighs at Wegmans costs $23.67, so I included that in each month's total.

ButcherBox meat vs. Wegmans: Which one is cheaper?

When I averaged out the three months of itemized list purchased at the grocery store plus the meat gift included in each delivery, the total for meats purchased at Wegmans was $170.72. Compare that with ButcherBox's monthly cost of $146 and about $23 cheaper per month if you use the subscription service.

If you exclude the free gift that expires after a year, then the savings drop down to just $1, but ButcherBox is still the more cost-effective option.

For the Big Box, ButcherBox savings are even bigger. To double the meat at Wegmans would cost about $341 versus ButcherBox, which costs $269 for a double order of the curated plan. That's a total savings of $72 per month with ButcherBox.

Cost of ButcherBox items at a grocery store



November 2023 items Cost at Wegmans Pork chops (2 lbs) $22.19 Chicken breast (3 lbs) $29.37 Ground beef (2 lbs) $16.78 Ribeyes (1.25 lbs) $54.73 Sirloin cap (1.5 lbs) $31.93 Gift: 3 lbs organic chicken thighs (first year only) $23.67 Total: $178.67



December 2023 items Cost at Wegmans Burgers (2 lbs) $16.78 Premium steak tips (2 lbs) $45.38 Ground pork (2 lbs) $24.38 Boneless pork butt (3.5 lbs) $36 Drumsticks (5 lbs) $21.45 Gift: 3 lbs organic chicken thighs (first year only) $23.67 Total: $167.66



January 2024 Items Cost at Wegmans Ground beef (2 lbs) $16.78 Stew beef (2 lbs) $34.98 Pork chops (2 lbs) $22.19 NY strip steak (1.25 lbs) $38.86 Chicken breast (3 lbs) $29.37 Gift: 3 lbs organic chicken thighs (first year only) $23.67 Total: $165.85



Average of three months: $170.72

Is ButcherBox a good deal? For some, it is

ButcherBox offers exceptional quality at better prices than your typical midrange grocery store. Tyler Lizenby/CNET

You might be thinking this is a no-brainer and have your mouse fired up ready to check out as a new ButcherBox subscriber, and that very well may be a smart money move.

It's important to consider that ButcherBox specializes in high-quality meats and, in some cases, premium cuts. If you already buy organic poultry, wild-caught salmon and seafood and don't mind splurging on a grass-fed ribeye steak, ButcherBox is a better deal than shopping at a midrange or high-end grocery store.

Plus, you don't have to lug the meat home with you. Your haul of beef, pork chicken and fish shows up at your door, ready to be thawed or frozen for later.

Keep in mind...

ButcherBox is best for those who already buy quality cuts

Grass-fed ribeye at Wegmans is about $32 per pound. If you typically buy a few premium cuts of beef each month, you'll get them for cheaper with a ButcherBox subscription. If you don't, ButcherBox may end up costing you more. Wegmans/Screenshot by CNET

If you aren't as particular about the type of meat you cook and eat, ButcherBox may end up being the more expensive option. While I didn't run the numbers for non-organic poultry, non-grass-fed beef and nonhumanely raised pork, those varieties of meats are significantly cheaper than the higher-quality cuts included in ButcherBox's deliveries. Even with the free monthly gift, ButcherBox would be a more expensive option than most supermarkets.

If the quality of the meat you consume matters, and likewise, the treatment of animals during production, ButcherBox will not only save you time and effort versus a trip to the supermarket, it can save you real money too.

For more stories where We Do the Math, see how much meal kits cost versus buying the same groceries and how much you can save making soda water at home in a year. To beef up your kitchen skills, here's the one trick chefs use to tell when steak is done and the best alternatives to expensive ribeye.