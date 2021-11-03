Insignia's giant 10-quart air fryer is 53% off right now

Insignia

Air fryers may be one of the trendiest gadgets of late, but the hype is more than just hot air. And this Insignia 10-quart digital air-fryer oven is no exception. Originally priced at a reasonable $130, now this high-volume model is an absolute steal with $70 off. There's never been a better time to snag one and see what all the fuss is about for yourself.

The Insignia air fryer delivers the same delicious, golden-brown goodness of deep frying with a fraction of the mess. Instead of hot, splattering oil, this fryer utilizes superheated air capable of reaching temperatures of up to 400° F for a faster, healthier cook. In addition to hassle-free frying, the Insignia also comes with 10 smart programs, capable of everything from defrosting to baking to roasting. With an automatic shut-off function and dishwasher-safe accessories in a simple, sleek package, this air fryer is designed with ease-of-use in mind. Just pop in your fries, pizza or chicken and savor just how good hassle-free cooking can taste.