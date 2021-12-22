If you've got $10, you can have perfect rice any time

Rice can be tough to get exactly right, especially if you don't make it often. It requires precise measurements and timing, but a rice cooker takes the guesswork and pot watching out of the equation. This Insignia 2.6-cup rice cooker is currently $10 at Best Buy and won't steal much cupboard or countertop space. If you're anything like me, you'll find yourself using it far more than you thought.
Shipping the rice cooker will run you another $8, but you can bypass that fee by getting your cart over $35 or choosing in-store pickup.
Read more: 9 surprising foods you can make in your rice cooker that aren't rice
