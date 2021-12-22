Queen's Brian May details 'horrendous' COVID battle CES cancellations TikTok dethrones Google Baby dinosaur fossil Sharon and her disastrous viral Thanksgiving pie 24 great last-minute gift cards
If you've got $10, you can have perfect rice any time

The well-rated Insignia rice cooker is 50% off right now.

Rice can be tough to get exactly right, especially if you don't make it often. It requires precise measurements and timing, but a rice cooker takes the guesswork and pot watching out of the equation. This Insignia 2.6-cup rice cooker is currently $10 at Best Buy and won't steal much cupboard or countertop space. If you're anything like me, you'll find yourself using it far more than you thought.

Shipping the rice cooker will run you another $8, but you can bypass that fee by getting your cart over $35 or choosing in-store pickup.

