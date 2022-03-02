Get You a Toaster Oven That Air Fries for Just $65 (Save $85)

Insignia

An air fryer is excellent for making crispy wings and fries, but most are limited in overall functionality. If you're interested in air frying but trying to maximize kitchen space, I'd suggest a multipurpose air fryer and toaster combo like the . Bonus: It's currently on huge discount, down from $150 to . That's about as cheap as you'll find an oven that does as much as this one. (Most retail for well over $100.)

In addition to trendy air frying, which blasts food with hot, fast-moving air to replicate frying without oil, the Insignia countertop oven also toasts, roasts, bakes, broils, dehydrates and warms. I snagged a similar model last year and have become attached, to say the least. I love how fast it preheats -- much faster than a big oven -- and cooks with precision. The Insignia is large enough to fit six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza, but won't overwhelm your countertop.