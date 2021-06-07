Bag a large digital air fryer for just $50 right now (you save $70)

Insignia

It's honestly difficult to imagine my kitchen without an air fryer at this point. I use mine several times a week for quick frozen snacks or reheating leftover pizza as well as from-scratch dinners such as crispy chicken thighs with crispy potatoes. One thing I've noticed is that air fryers are not always designed with aesthetics in mind, which is why we're all over this sleek-looking , marked down to $50 (normally $120) for today only at Best Buy. If you've had your eye on one, this is about as inexpensive as you'll find a digital air fryer of this size. It also scores near-perfect marks in more than 3,000 purchase reviews.

Read more: The best meat delivery for 2021: Snake River Farms, Omaha Steaks, Rastelli's and more

If you're not familiar with these trendy appliances, air fryers use "super convection cooking" -- really hot, fast-moving air -- to mimic the results of regular frying but without all the oil. For certain foods like wings and steak fries, you might want a light coating of vegetable or canola oil, but we're still talking far fewer calories than traditionally fried foods.

The ships free or choose free in-store pickup and grab it later today, pending inventory at your local Best Buy.

First published last year. Updated with the latest deal.