Improve the Quality of Your DIY Projects With These Discounted DeWalt Tools

Over the past couple of years, I've started doing more of my own projects around the house. From creating accent walls to fixing my fence, replacing a gate and more, there are tons of times when power tools help make things easier and make the final product look better. The biggest downside to this is that the tools themselves can be a serious investment, and some of the things I have wanted over time have been large purchases. Today, Woot is trying to make things more affordable for those who like to do things themselves with a one-day sale on select DeWalt tools.

There are only a few items included in this sale, but these are tools that you'll likely find a lot of value in. First up is an , which is about 10% less than it normally sells for. It's the most portable table saw you'll find and is great for job sites, small projects in your garage and more. If you need something a bit larger, this and comes with its own scissor stand built in to help bring it up off the floor. Odds are you won't want to carry this one around, so it's a better option only for those who have a bit more space where they can keep it set up.

Finally, this , a discount of about $55 from its regular price. It is the tool only, meaning you will need to either have a DeWalt battery to pair with it or you'll want to now. Whether you're looking to expand your home tool collection or need some new options to use at work, you won't want to miss out on these deals today.