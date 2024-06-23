I'm Obsessed with Making 1-Minute Microwave Poached Eggs for Breakfast

Poached eggs are associated with fancy brunch menus but you can make these little clouds of protein at home in under a minute. These little soft boiled-eggs can be tricky to make without overcooking or breaking the yolk as you drop it into a pot of boiling water. But a microwave-poached egg is about as forgiving as any recipe I've tried. It takes under a minute and turns out a perfect poached egg without dirtying any cookware.

For poached eggs cooked perfectly in under a minute with no mess to clean, we turn to the often-polarizing microwave, along with a small bowl and a few ounces of water. That's all you need.

You might say it's the best breakfast hack since sliced bread. Sound too good to be true? Microwave-poached eggs are as simple as they sound.

How to make poached eggs in the microwave

Step 1: Fill a ramekin with about half a cup of salted, room-temperature water. It must be enough to completely submerge the egg.

You'll want enough water to submerge the egg but not spill over the top of the ramekin. David Watsky/CNET

Step 2: Crack one egg and drop it into the water carefully, trying not to disturb its structural integrity.

Step 3: Place the ramekin in the microwave and cook on high for about 45 seconds, or longer if you prefer a firmer yolk.

Cook the submerged egg for 40 seconds for a runny yolk and closer to a minute for a firm one. David Watsky/CNET

Step 4: Remove the egg gently from the water with a slotted spoon or wire skimmer.

Lift your egg carefully out of the water with a slotted spoon or mesh strainer. David Watsky/CNET

Step 5: Serve over toast or a bed of greens with avocado, hot sauce, chili crisp and other accompaniments.

In one or two tries, you'll be able to fine-tune your poached egg to your perfect doneness, and then nail it every time. David Watsky/CNET

Note: The base temperature for any microwaves will vary and, thus, cook times may also. Try 40 to 45 seconds for your first effort, then add five-second increments for subsequent tries until you achieve the desired doneness.

What to do with a microwave poached egg

Stick that fluffy puff of protein on a piece of toast with some spinach, top it all with flaky salt, hot sauce or hollandaise and you have a cafe-quality breakfast in less time than it takes to brew a pot of coffee. You can also use them to top a salad or serve over rice with pickled vegetables chili crisp for a light lunc.

