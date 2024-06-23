X
I'm Obsessed with Making 1-Minute Microwave Poached Eggs for Breakfast

Poached eggs are a healthy, elegant breakfast. This method for making them takes less time than toasting a bagel.

supplies to make poached egg

Microwave-poached eggs are easy, delicious and lightning-fast.

 David Watsky/CNET

Poached eggs are associated with fancy brunch menus but you can make these little clouds of protein at home in under a minute. These little soft boiled-eggs can be tricky to make without overcooking or breaking the yolk as you drop it into a pot of boiling water. But a microwave-poached egg is about as forgiving as any recipe I've tried. It takes under a minute and turns out a perfect poached egg without dirtying any cookware.  

For poached eggs cooked perfectly in under a minute with no mess to clean, we turn to the often-polarizing microwave, along with a small bowl and a few ounces of water. That's all you need. 

You might say it's the best breakfast hack since sliced bread. Sound too good to be true? Microwave-poached eggs are as simple as they sound. 

How to make poached eggs in the microwave

Step 1: Fill a ramekin with about half a cup of salted, room-temperature water. It must be enough to completely submerge the egg.

egg in water in ramekin

You'll want enough water to submerge the egg but not spill over the top of the ramekin.

 David Watsky/CNET

Step 2: Crack one egg and drop it into the water carefully, trying not to disturb its structural integrity. 

Step 3: Place the ramekin in the microwave and cook on high for about 45 seconds, or longer if you prefer a firmer yolk.

egg in microwave

Cook the submerged egg for 40 seconds for a runny yolk and closer to a minute for a firm one. 

 David Watsky/CNET

Step 4: Remove the egg gently from the water with a slotted spoon or wire skimmer. 

egg in strainer

Lift your egg carefully out of the water with a slotted spoon or mesh strainer. 

 David Watsky/CNET

Step 5: Serve over toast or a bed of greens with avocado, hot sauce, chili crisp and other accompaniments.

poached egg on plate.

In one or two tries, you'll be able to fine-tune your poached egg to your perfect doneness, and then nail it every time. 

 David Watsky/CNET

Note: The base temperature for any microwaves will vary and, thus, cook times may also. Try 40 to 45 seconds for your first effort, then add five-second increments for subsequent tries until you achieve the desired doneness.

What to do with a microwave poached egg

Stick that fluffy puff of protein on a piece of toast with some spinach, top it all with flaky salt, hot sauce or hollandaise and you have a cafe-quality breakfast in less time than it takes to brew a pot of coffee. You can also use them to top a salad or serve over rice with pickled vegetables chili crisp for a light lunc. 

Want more genius kitchen hacks?

The best kitchen hacks happen in the space between hungry and low on motivation. Cooking bacon in the oven is the cleanest method and results in even crispier strips with no greasy stovetop to clean after. A fast boil of water with these two pantry ingredients lifts stubborn stains from your best cookware without all the manic scrubbing. And are nine more cooking hacks that save time, energy and money

