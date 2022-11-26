The HyperChiller Is the Best Gift Under $25 for Iced Coffee (and White Wine) Lovers

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Not all iced coffee drinkers covet cold brew. For those who prefer a gentler profile, the turns your favorite brewed coffee beans into iced coffee in under a minute. And for white wine drinkers who need a few glasses chilled in a hurry, the $25 HyperChiller brings your chardonnays, rosés and albariños to an optimal temp even faster.

Why it's a great gift: With a simple three-chamber design -- two that are frozen surrounding another for your beverage -- the HyperChiller cools boiling liquids in seconds so you can enjoy your favorite hot coffee, tea and previously unchilled wine at a cooler temperature. It takes up only as much space as a large jar of pasta sauce and it's easy to assemble and clean. Read CNET's full review of the handy device here.

What you'll pay: The HyperChiller costs only $25 and often dips down to $20 on . This gadget will pay for itself very fast if you or the person you're gifting it to regularly buys expensive iced coffee drink or premade bottled and canned coffee at the store.