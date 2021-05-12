Save $60 on a top-rated hybrid air fryer and convection oven

Chefman

If you've been eyeing an air fryer, a hybrid countertop oven like the will give you serious value. Most solo air fryers with cooking baskets work fine but you'll have limited capacity, limited functionality and perhaps most annoyingly, you won't generally be able to see the progress of your food without opening it. Not so with the Chefman hybrid air fryer, convection and toaster oven, which is currently down $60 to just .

This is the type of air fryer oven I own and I wouldn't trade it for another. If you've got the room on your kitchen counter for one that does more than air fry -- like this guy -- I'd suggest it too. By comparison, the same model is .

If you've heard the term "air fryer" but aren't totally sure what the fuss is about, it's a cooking function that uses really hot, fast-moving air to give fries, wings, fish, veggies and other food a crispy, fried-like result without the use of oil (sometimes a light coating of oil helps, but you can go without).

The air fries but has several other functions like bake, broil, toast, roast, reheat and warm. If you're anything like me, your big oven -- which uses more energy and takes longer to heat up -- is going to get far fewer reps. For an oven in this category, $90 is a solid deal, with similar models hovering in the $110-$200 range.

