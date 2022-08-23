This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

One of the most dramatic ways you can update an outdated kitchen is with new cabinets, but buying a full set and having it installed will cost you a pretty penny. A far more budget-friendly way to give those drab or dinged-up cabinets a facelift is by painting them. It takes some time (yes, you'll have to take the doors off) but it's a straightforward process that doesn't require any special carpentry skills.

Here I've outlined how to paint your kitchen cabinets and give the heart of the home a fresh look and a bit of razzle-dazzle. You can also check out our tips on how to build DIY pipe shelves and how to make custom poster hangers for just $1.

Step 1: Select a paint type and color

Acrylic latex paint is a popular choice since it's hearty and easy to wipe clean. , gloss and satin finishes tend to show fewer smudges over time. Avoid matte, flat and super glossy finishes which are more difficult to clean.

You'll also want to buy and apply a to the cabinets before you paint, so pick some up while you're at the store.

Step 3: Strip cabinets if painted, or wash them if not

If the cabinets are already painted, you'll have to strip them. This is a tedious and labor-intensive step, so if you're on the fence about replacing or painting, knowing that this will add a good chunk of work might help you decide.

If they're not painted, simply wipe them down with an all-purpose cleaner such as . Be sure to get them as clean as possible including any oil or grease stains as they can affect the final result.

Step 4: Remove all doors and hardware

Unscrew and remove all cabinet doors and pull out any drawers to set aside. You can empty the shelves if you want to but, unless you're painting the inside or wanting to give the area a good cleaning, you can get away with just removing items in the front so they don't get splattered with paint. Another option is to cover them with a small drop cloth.

Helpful tip: Keep all your hardware organized in a way that you'll know which cabinet it belongs to since some hinges and fixtures are specific to certain cabinets.

Step 5: Fill any holes

Use a and smoothing knife to fill any holes or big chips to get the smoothest possible surfaces to paint on. Don't worry about the inside of the cabinets as you likely won't be painting those panels.

Helpful tip: Be careful not to fill your screw holes or it will make attaching the hardware very difficult.

Step 6: Sand the surfaces



Using , sand the varnish or laminate off the cabinet surfaces including the frames, doors and drawers. Sand along with the grain as much as possible. Remove as much of the finish as you can but be careful not to sand too hard or you'll damage the wood beneath.

Step 7: Tape the edges

Use to protect any edges where you don't want paint. This includes the inside panels where it meets the frame and any walls that the cabinets butt up against.

Step 8: Prime the cabinet frames and doors

Using a small brush or mini foam roller, cover the surface area with primer, but don't lay it on too thick. It's fine if there's still some faint wood showing through from this thin layer of primer. Again, paint with the grain as much as possible.

For the unattached doors, you can use or lifters to elevate them so you're able to paint the sides easily and avoid a big paint mess. Give the doors a thin layer of primer just like the frames and paint with the grain.

Wait for the first side to fully dry before flipping them to paint the other side.

Step 9: Paint

In a similar manner to applying primer, paint each cabinet frame, door and drawer, going with the grain. Use to paint details, nooks and crannies or embellishments if the cabinets have them. A small foam roller is best for the broadsides since it'll give you the neatest and most uniform results. Plus, it's faster.

Step 10: Let the paint dry and reattach the cabinets

You might be tempted to screw those beautiful new cabinet doors back into the frames as soon as things seem dry, but letting your paint fully dry will ensure you don't accidentally dent or smudge the surface. You can add a layer of polyurethane for added protection, but it shouldn't be necessary if you've chosen quality paint.

Once everything is dry, you'll simply reattach all the cabinet drawers and cabinet doors using the same matching hardware. Consider using a manual screwdriver to avoid unwanted stripping.

For more, check out which color you should paint your front door to raise the value of your house, and how to choose the right color paint for your home office.

