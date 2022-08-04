OnePlus 10T vs. 10 Pro Samsung QN90B TV Review Best Cheap Phone Plan Grill Tools Under $25 Try Meal Kits for Next to Nothing Great Sheets Up to 50% Off at Ulta Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
How to Make Ridiculously Yummy Chocolate Chip Cookies Using Pancake Mix

Our test chef found the premade batter delivered cookies that were crispy on the outside and soft and chewy inside.

Amy Schulman
Dan Avery
2 min read
A rack of chocolate chip cookies
In a pinch, this kitchen staple can substitute for all-purpose flour and make crispy, delicious cookies.
At the height of coronavirus quarantine, many folks took up baking. That, coupled with supply chain issues and shortages, meant all-purpose flour was in short supply at many supermarkets. 

That was no problem for Bay Area chef Nathan Price, though. He discovered the perfect substitute for flour -- one you probably already have in the cupboard: pancake mix.

"Going to the grocery store and finding zero flour is obviously a problem, and you need convenience when you're trying to make cookies," he says. "Instinctively I was like, there are other things that have flour at the grocery store."

Birch Benders organic pancake and waffle mix

You can keep a 1:1 ratio. For every cup of flour called for, use a cup of pancake mix.

That thought process led him to the pancake mix shelf, which was rife with a huge assortment of brands.

Pandemic shortages have abated -- at least when it comes to flour -- but if you're looking to make cookies and don't have flour in the house, it's still a great kitchen hack.

There are plenty of kinds of premade pancake mix-- from keto versions to ones with egg substitutes -- but Nathan recommends buying a basic variety made with just flour and a leavening agent that would lend itself to simple baking projects. (He used Birch Benders' organic whole-grain pancake and waffle mix.)

Once you've got your pancake mix and a chocolate chip cookie recipe (Nathan used this one from AllRecipes), you can pretty much keep to a 1:1 ratio -- for every cup of flour called for, substitute a cup of pancake mix. 

Fair warning, though: The cookies do come out a little differently than if you'd simply used flour.

"The one thing I noticed was [the cookies are] more airy and fluffy," Nathan said. "You know if you make a pancake and the first side produces all those bubbles? That basically happens in the oven, but cooks around the whole thing."

You might notice a crispier exterior with a softer inside -- which is not a bad thing,  honestly.

Nathan theorizes that pancake mix would probably work just as well in a brownie or pound cake recipe. 