This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

Your garbage disposal does a lot of work helping get rid of your leftovers each day -- but all that old food can leave it smelling pretty gross.

The most common reason for a gross garbage disposal is the smell from food particles left behind, often due to not running enough water after using it, according to Matthew Lefler, the vice president of operations at Mr. Rooter Plumbing. Unfortunately, there may be many culprits, including the plug or stopper, the pipes, the disposal itself or even the blades. That means you may need to test out a few different solutions to get to the bottom of the stink, and banish it.

We talked to cleaning experts to find the best ways to kill the nasty smell coming from your garbage disposal, so your kitchen remains a stink-free zone. For more cleaning tips, check out how to clean your fridge, the best way to clean your blender and how to clean a cast-iron skillet.

Best methods for cleaning your garbage disposal

1. Run ice cubes through the disposal

An easy way to clean your garbage disposal is to run about 12 ice cubes through it, while also running cold water, according to Vera Peterson, the president of Molly Maid.

After the ice cubes are processed, Peterson recommends cutting up a lemon and putting all the pieces of it through the disposal for a clean, fresh scent.

To clean the underside of the garbage disposal's rubber lip, Wash with the scrubbing side of a vinegar-soaked sponge. "There are a lot of germs in this area, so make sure to wear gloves and rinse thoroughly," Peterson said.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images

2. Clean the rubber ring

You should also clean the rubber ring of the garbage disposal. Make sure the disposal is turned off, and use a rag soaked in disinfectant to wipe the top and bottom of the rubber ring in your sink. "It's this easily accessible area that's usually the culprit with a smelly disposal or one that is attracting fruit flies," Peterson said.

3. Daily cleaning tips

For a simple way to clean your garbage disposal every day, Lefler says that after using the disposal you should plug your sink drain. Then fill the basil halfway with water, a squirt of dish soap, and a cup of vinegar. Then unplug it and run the disposal as this mixture drains, leaving the disposal on for 5 seconds after the grinding noises have evened out.

4. Weekly deep cleaning tips

For a weekly cleaning, Lefler recommends using baking soda and vinegar for a quick but thorough cleansing. First, pour half a cup of baking soda into the garbage disposal, then follow that by a cup of vinegar. Add it slowly and let the mixture fizz.

If you have a double sink, plug one side, and follow the above instructions on the other. Pour hot water down the drain to rinse away debris the fizzy mixture has loosened. Now, fill the drain with 2 cups of ice, adding 1 cup of coarse rock or sea salt if you have it. Run the cold water and the disposal. Finally, cut a lemon or lime in half, adding the halves to the drain one at a time to deodorize your disposal.

Taylor Martin/CNET

How often should you clean your garbage disposal?

To keep your garbage disposal running properly and smelling nice, Lefler recommends cleaning it at least once a week. That way you can avoid having to do a deep clean every time.

Safety tips for cleaning your garbage disposal

It's important to keep your hands safe while cleaning a garbage disposal, since it's made up of several sharp blades. Getting cut, especially by a blade that's touched food and potentially mold and bacteria, could risk infection, Lefler said. To clean the blades, he recommends using a scrub brush with a long handle that will help you clean without getting too close.

Want even more kitchen cleaning hacks? Check out our tips for safely removing grease from hard-to-reach places and how to deep clean your grill the right way.

