Holiday sale: Get 25% off Godiva chocolate sitewide

Holiday deals are here and one of the best ones are those you can eat. Right now, Godiva is offering up to 25% off its chocolate during its friends and family sale.
While this deal has a lot to offer, bear in mind that not everything will be discounted. There are no deals on chocolate strawberries, gift cards or gift card bundles available. But there is a wide variety of chocolate biscuits and truffles to choose from that will work perfectly as presents for any sweet tooth. Here's just a few items on sale:
- Limited-edition sparkle holiday chocolate collection 16-piece: $26
- Make it Merry chocolate gift basket: $60
- Signature chocolate truffles gift box 24-piece for $37
- Assorted chocolate biscuit tin 46-piece: $34
- Sweet surprise gift tower: $71
If you or your family love Godiva, you'll want to act quickly because it's selling fast. You have until tonight, Dec. 6, at 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) to grab all the chocolate you want.