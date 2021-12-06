Holiday sale: Get 25% off Godiva chocolate sitewide

Godiva

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Holiday deals are here and one of the best ones are those you can eat. Right now, Godiva is offering up to .

While this deal has a lot to offer, bear in mind that not everything will be discounted. There are no deals on chocolate strawberries, gift cards or gift card bundles available. But there is a wide variety of chocolate biscuits and truffles to choose from that will work perfectly as presents for any sweet tooth. Here's just a few items on sale:











If you or your family love Godiva, you'll want to act quickly because it's selling fast. You have until tonight, Dec. 6, at 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) to grab all the chocolate you want.