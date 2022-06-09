Hisense Recalls French Door Refrigerators Due to Injury Risk From Falling Doors

Hisense has issued a recall of its French Door Refrigerators with Ice Maker due to injury risk to consumers, the electronics and appliance manufacturer said Thursday.

Consumers were reporting that the hinges on their fridge were breaking, causing the doors to loosen or detach completely. At the time of the recall notice, Hisense identified four reports of minor injuries, the company said. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission noted that Hisense had received a total of 139 reports of the doors loosening or detaching.

The $1,500 refrigerators (model number: HRF266N6CSE) were sold exclusively at Lowe's between August 2020 and February 2022, and have serial numbers C2020050100001 through C2020123109000. You can locate the model and serial number inside the refrigerator above the water dispenser.

Hisense/Screenshot by CNET

If you notice that your refrigerator is included in the recall, you can request a service visit through the manufacturer's recall portal, or call the Hisense Recall Hotline at 1-888-497-1189. A licensed service technician will be able to fix the issue in about 45 minutes, but Hisense warns that scheduling the appointment may take up to four to six weeks, depending on the number of service requests received and the availability of technicians in your area.

"In the meantime, if doors appear to be working properly and are not sagging, you may continue to cautiously use the refrigerator by gently opening and closing the doors," the company said.