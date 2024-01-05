Can This $17 Pod Keep Herbs Fresh for 3 Weeks? We Tested It to Find Out

Nothing finishes a homemade meal better than the brightness of fresh herbs. Adding fresh parsley, basil or cilantro is like a cheat code -- and it's about the easiest way to lift a recipe from ordinary to something special. Still, buying delicate herbs by the bunch can lead to disappointment since they wilt and brown in no time, meaning that money you spent on organic greens may as well have been set on fire.

Other than placing herbs directly in water or wrapping them in damp paper towels, the most common preservation method is to simply store them in a resealable plastic bag in the fridge. In an attempt to preserve my herbs for longer, I invested in the Prepara Herb Saver pod: a popular Amazon device that promises to keep herbs crisp and green for up to three weeks. I tested the Herb Saver against my go-to method of stuffing extra herbs in a reusable plastic bag.

For around $17, I got a BPA-free contraption with a refillable water reservoir and removable cap. The Herb Saver pod is small and fits in a standard refrigerator door. It also features a transparent window so that you can check the status of your farmer's market finds at any time.

What does the Herb Saver pod do?

Prepara's Herb Saver pod claims to preserve and extend the life of your fresh herbs. The makers go so far as to say that it triples herbs' lifespan when compared with alternatives like using a resealable plastic bag or keeping the herbs in a cup of water.

The Herb Saver doesn't take up much space in the fridge. Joey Skladany/CNET

Does the Herb Saver pod work? Kind of, but not really

To use the Herb Saver, insert your herbs (or even asparagus), close the lid and fill the reservoir with water (there is a stopper that will prevent you from adding too much). Stems should be submerged in water, and the water should be replaced every three to five days.

I put the Herb Saver pod to the ultimate test by inserting green onions, cilantro and basil. I also tossed half of these herbs in a plastic bag to document the transformation and draw side-by-side comparisons.

I tested the Herb Saver against an old-fashioned plastic bag. Joey Skladany/CNET

Though the Herb Saver is billed as something that can keep herbs fresh and vibrant for three weeks, I noticed browning and wilting after a week. The same, however, happened with the herbs in the plastic bag.

Strangely enough, the basil -- which notoriously browns more quickly than most herbs -- lasted about five days longer in the Herb Saver than the plastic bag. For an Italian boy who finds an excuse to make any night a pasta night, this was a boon. Otherwise, the Herb Saver didn't outpace the plastic bag when it came to preserving the cilantro and parsley.

Is the Herb Saver pod worth $17?

The Herb Saver kept my basil fresh for longer than the plastic bag, but not for three weeks as the makers would have you believe. Joey Skladany/CNET

While the Herb Saver seemed to keep basil fresh for longer than a simple plastic bag, this device is still a pass for me. It's also small, so if you're a family of four or more, there won't be enough room to keep up with demand (though you can buy a set of three and save money). But if you're a basil-heavy household, it might be good to have to exclusively maintain the quality of the sweet and pungent herb.

The device felt somewhat cheap. If I stuffed in too many herbs at once, the door didn't close all the way and allowed air to flow in. The door also had a difficult time closing on its own, so I had to push it beyond its naturally adjoining points so that it would lock in place. As I did this, the device would leak water from its base, which was frustrating and required unnecessary clean-up.

Neither method did a a bang-up job, but the Herb Saver did keep my basil in usable condition for longer than the plastic bag. Joey Skladany/CNET

The best way to preserve herbs won't cost you anything

Don't let that bounty of beautiful herbs wilt away. There are easy ways to store them so they last longer, or preserve them for later use. Vladdeep/Getty

I'd rather save my hard-earned money and follow one of these tried-and-true herb-preserving techniques. Any one of them is an upgrade from a standard resealable bag and should keep your herbs fresh for at least a week, if not longer.

Of course, if you have any extra outdoor space (to which I roll my eyes in jealousy from my New York City apartment), simply plant herbs or get yourself an indoor smart garden. They're some of the easiest and quickest greens to grow, and hardier varieties such as rosemary and sage can withstand the elements of weather and nature during all seasons.