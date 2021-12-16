Grow your own herbs with 20% off AeroGarden sitewide

Not everyone is a green thumb; I know I'm not. So having something like AeroGarden would be a life saver for all the fresh herbs and vegetables I like to incorporate into meals. If you want to get an in-home garden that grows your herbs and vegetables easily, then here's your chance. Until Jan 2., you can get 20% off sitewide with the coupon code HOLIDAY20.
There are a few standout options for you, too. You can go with CNET's David Watsky-approved AeroGarden Bounty Basic for $180 (save $120) that has room to grow nine plants. There's also the smaller but just as mighty AeroGarden Sprout for $50 (save $50) that grows three plants. Take a gander at everything else AeroGarden is offering for additional options.