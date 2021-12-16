Omicron update Reddit IPO Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes Station Eleven review The Witcher season 2 PS5 restock tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Grow your own herbs with 20% off AeroGarden sitewide

Channel your inner green thumb with one of the easiest in-home garden systems ever.

screen-shot-2021-11-30-at-10-25-49-am.png

The AeroGarden Bounty Basic has space for nine plants and is more than 50% off right now

 AeroGarden
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Not everyone is a green thumb; I know I'm not. So having something like AeroGarden would be a life saver for all the fresh herbs and vegetables I like to incorporate into meals. If you want to get an in-home garden that grows your herbs and vegetables easily, then here's your chance. Until Jan 2., you can get 20% off sitewide with the coupon code HOLIDAY20.

See at AeroGarden

There are a few standout options for you, too. You can go with CNET's David Watsky-approved AeroGarden Bounty Basic for $180 (save $120) that has room to grow nine plants. There's also the smaller but just as mighty AeroGarden Sprout for $50 (save $50) that grows three plants. Take a gander at everything else AeroGarden is offering for additional options. 