Grill Like a Pro With Up to 35% Off ThermoPro Meat Thermometers

Grilling season is officially upon us, and if you're looking to step up your game this year, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. A meat thermometer is one of the best and easiest ways to make sure that your steaks, ribs or any other kind of meats are cooked to perfection every time. And today only, Amazon is offering a selection of ThermoPro digital meat thermometers on sale for as much as 35% off. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

There are two different ThermoPro thermometers you can pick up at a discount today. The base model is the , which you can get for as low as $12, but truth be told, you should really ignore that one. That's because the more advanced model, the , is also on sale for the same price. The TP03H boasts the same basic specs as its step-down counterpart, including a temperature range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit and accuracy within 0.9 degrees.

However, it also reads the temperatures slightly faster than the basic TP03, and adds a few more handy features. It's waterproof with an IPX6 rating, and has a lock button that holds the temperatures so you can read it even after you've removed the probe. Plus, it can be recalibrated so you're getting the most accurate reading possible. The starts at $12, or 28% off, for the orange model, though other colors are on sale for a few dollars more.