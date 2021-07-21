Grab this indoor grill for 50% off today

target

Not everyone has the space to grill outside, but that doesn't mean you should be denied the spectacular flavors you gain by adding grill marks to just about anything. Many indoor griddles offer special platters with grooves to help add those flavors, and that can make a huge difference in how you cook Today Target is offering one of these indoor grills for exactly this purpose for $40, which is a fantastic deal on this bit of kitchen tech.

PowerXL indoor grill is an electric system with two different platters for cooking. The grooved side is for adding grill marks and can support up to six burgers at a time. The flat side is for more traditional griddle things like pancakes or cheesesteaks, and you can easily flip from one side to the other. It's a big enough cook surface to make plenty of food for a family of five no matter the time of day, and lets you grill all year long from the comfort of your kitchen.