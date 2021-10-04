Grab a variety of handy dish scrubbers for $3 each right now

Deal Savings Price





There are some jobs your standard sponge just wasn't cut out for and it's honestly a little unfair that we ask so much of them. Tall slim glasses and jars, really gunked-up skillets and pots or pans with lots of residual oil are just a few jobs I wouldn't deem particularly sponge-worthy. Luckily there are various dishwashing gadgets and three of them happen to be on sale at Sur La Table for very little coin. is specially made for bottles and tall slimmer glassware, and it's down to $6. A was born to get the stuck-on gunk off your skillets, and a -- also $3 -- will clean oily pots and pans without absorbing it all.

All three scrubbers are already on sale, but you'll get an extra 20% off when you add them to your cart, bringing the price down to $3, $3 or $6 respectively. It's another $7 for shipping unless you get your cart over $75 with that new you've been eyeing. Or just stock up on a whole lot of scrubbers and you won't have to think about it again for a while.

Sur La Table If you don't like the feel of steel wool in your hands, you need this silicone scrubber for caked-on foods. It has a bristle side and a scrubber side, and is gentle enough to use on nonstick cookware.

Sur La Table The yellow version of this handy brush is down to $3. I love using these for oily pans since you can rinse the bristles clean after and it won't get grease and goop all over your hands.