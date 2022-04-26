Grab Ninja's Versatile 7-in-1 Indoor Grill for Over Half Off Today

I love new kitchen gadgets and appliances. They're exciting, convenient and can open up a whole new world of cooking possibilities. Unfortunately, with limited counter space, you really have to pick and choose which ones you have room for. That's what makes multicookers like this seven-in-one Ninja Foodi so great. It's compact, versatile and right now it's a lot more affordable too. Today only, through 11:59 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET), Amazon has this Foodi XL indoor grill combo on sale for just $158, a whopping $192 off the original price.

With seven different cooking functions, this Foodi multicooker can add some serious variety to your weekly recipe rotation. If you don't have the space or the climate for an outdoor grill, this indoor grill is a great alternative. It has a removable grill grate, a maximum temperature of 500 degrees F and is even equipped with a built-in smoke control system so you can use it safely indoors.

It does a lot more than grilling, too. It can also function as an air fryer with the four quart crisper basket, or a 12-inch barbecue griddle with a flat top that interlocks with the grill grates. It also has a roast, bake, broil and even a dehydrate function for tons of recipe possibilities. And the grill grate and attachments are removable and dishwasher safe for easy clean-up.