Grab a Sleek and Convenient Keurig K-Slim Brewer for $50 Off at Best Buy

Tons of people need a jolt of caffeine to get their day started, which can be tough when you're in a rush to get out the door. And if you don't have time to wait for a traditional drip brewer to make your morning pick-me-up, you may want to make the switch to a Keurig. These convenient and popular single-cup brewers can whip up a cup of coffee in just minutes, and right now, you can snag one for less. Best Buy has the blue color variant of the Keurig K-Slim on sale for just $80 right now, which saves you $50 compared with the usual price. There's no set expiration, so get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on this deal.

This sleek Keurig brewer makes getting your morning caffeine fix easier than ever. It can brew 8, 10 and 12 ounce cups, and the entire process only takes a few minutes so you're ready to start your day sooner. And with a 46-ounce reservoir, you can brew up to four cups before needing to refill the water. And one of the best features of this Keurig brewer is that it's only five inches wide so it won't crowd your countertops -- making it a great option for dorm rooms or offices. Plus, it has a built-in descaling function to help keep it functioning for longer.

