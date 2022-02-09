Grab a 12-piece set of Pyrex containers for $24 (save $19)

Pyrex

What's the longest you've ever scrubbed a Tupperware trying to remove the red afterglow of a leftover pasta sauce? Not fun, right? Convert to glass storage containers and you'll never have to go through that again. Pyrex made its name on sturdy, stackable glass storage, and a when you use code VDAY at checkout to knock an extra 20% off the already discounted collection. That's $19 off the list price if you're counting.

Oh, and all you bakers and mixers out there can score an for the same price.

If you have more trouble matching containers to lids than you do socks on laundry day, it might be time to wipe the slate clean and grab yourself one good set of matching storage. This set has all the right sizes with color-coded lids. You'll get two 1-cup containers, two 2-cup round containers, one 4-cup container and one large 7-cup container plus lids (yes, the lids "count" as pieces, too). They're all dishwasher safe, BPA-free and will get sparkling clean every time, unlike their plastic counterparts.

Trust me. Once you go glass, you'll wonder how you ever did without.

