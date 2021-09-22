Give your brand a boost with personalized gifts and get up to 15% off at Vistaprint

Vistaprint

As life begins to go back into full swing, it's nice to be able to reconnect with the people we've lost touch with. One of the best ways to reach out is with a personal gift box. With Vistaprint, you can customize gifts quickly and easily. They'll do all the work, from printing and shipping, and all you have to supply is the design idea. Get 15% off now when you use code VPSAVE15 at checkout. You'll also get free shipping with the same code on orders over $75.

Personalize everything from business cards, wedding invitations, holiday cards, t-shirts, hats, yard signs and more. Here are some great picks we've found from their catalog. (Prices shown before discount.)

Packable backpacks starting at $100 for 10



Premium totebags starting at $17

Vinyl banners starting at $14

Get some face time

Vistaprint

Vistaprint can also make custom face masks. Right now you get stylized face wear with your favorite logo or image as easily as uploading a pic, perfect for team bonding events or company outings. Masks are only $17 each when you use code SALEMASK. Shipping is free where available.

While you're here, check out the Vistaprint coupon page for additional money-saving codes on.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.