Give the Gift of Time With This Premium Robot Vacuum

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

There are robot vacuums, and then there's the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. I've never been so amazed by a robot vacuum's abilities. This is the smartest piece of cleaning technology I've ever seen.

Why it's a great gift: The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is one of the most versatile, self-sufficient cleaning devices on the market. It's a truly automatic floor-cleaning vacuum. Not only does it vacuum, but it also mops floors and has a dock that allows the device to self-wash, self-refill, self-clean and self-empty. One of the best features is the AI technology, which helps the vacuum avoid obstacles. All I have to do is open the app and select clean, and the vacuum knows exactly what to do.

As the proud parent of two fur babies, I've found the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra to be a true time saver. I always thought consistently clean floors were impossible to achieve with two dogs, but now they're a reality. This vacuum has given me so much time back from having to manually clean and I'm so grateful for it. If you give this vacuum to the busy folks in your life, you'll be giving them one less thing to worry about this holiday season.

What you'll pay: The list price for the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is $1,400 -- a premium price for a premium robot vac that's well worth the cost.