CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Ghirardelli chocolate is up to 15% off for Halloween

Grab some delicious chocolate for trick-or-treaters before Halloween is in full swing.

While we all know how delicious fruity candy can be, you can up the ante this Halloween by handing out premium chocolate to eager trick-or-treaters. Ghirardelli is now offering a 15% discount on bulk chocolate, and with this sale, you can get classic flavors like sea salt caramel, white chocolate caramel and more.

And if you're seeking a bigger discount, you can also pick up intense dark chocolate squares and fudge caramel squares for 30% off, while the intense dark chocolate raspberry radiance squares are 70% off. You don't want to miss out on this sweet sale, so hurry over to grab a deal on as much chocolate as you can handle.