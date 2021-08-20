Get up to 60% on tools and furniture with these home improvement offers

Deal Savings Price







The summer months have always been a popular time for home renovations. Whether you're mending the wear and tear of a year at home or making improvements to a new house, take advantage of these home improvement sales. Get to work on those DIY projects with savings up to 60% off selected categories when you shop at Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's and Ace Hardware.

Overstock Shop at Overstock now and you can get up to 10% off indoor and outdoor furniture. This kitchen storage cabinet with room for a microwave is only $189. Shipping is free.

Lowe's Tools at Lowe's are also seeing a price cut, get up to 30% off now with free shipping and store pickup where available. Always have the right tool on hand with this Craftman 216-piece mechanic set. This kit meets ASME specifications and can be stacked neatly for easy storage, now $120, or $80 off the regular price.

Ace Hardware If you're the type to shop for Christmas decorations in the middle of summer, don't miss out on the Ace Hardware clearance sale where you can find items up to 60% off. Like these 150-count string Christmas lights, now $12, or this three-pack of Christmas light projectors for only $7. Ship to store is free for Ace Rewards Members (free to join) on orders of $50 or more.

More advice from CNET Home

