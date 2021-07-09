Score a 6-quart multicooker for $25 (all-time-low price)

Insignia

Multicookers cookers are awesome. They're also quite possibly the most versatile kitchen countertop appliances -- hence the name. These smart culinary sidekicks will safely pressure cook, first and foremost, giving you mighty tender meats and married flavors in a fraction of the time it would take with more conventional cooking methods. That's not all: You can slow cook, steam, braise, warm and do a whole lot more with the right multicooker. They also make the perfect place to keep dips and chili warm if you're a serial party or gameday host.

So I bet you think they cost a lot too, right? Nope. In fact, you can get the right now at Best Buy. That's $35 off the regular price and is at least $10 less than the best price I could find at Amazon.

The 6-quart capacity and 1,000 watts of power is beefy enough to make meals for a large family, and you can use it to prep food well in advance -- it has a 24-hour delay timer and keep-warm feature so you can set it the night before you need the meal ready. The cooker is finished in stainless steel and has a large, clearly marked multibutton display to select the kind of food you're preparing, including rice, soup, poultry, fish, steamed vegetables, and even quinoa and cake. (If you've never made cake in a pressure cooker, well, yes you can do it. It's super easy and it comes out awesome.)

The package includes accessories like a cooking stand, inner pot, measuring cup, rice ladle, soup ladle and more.

