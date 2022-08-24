Get the Gunk out of Your Keurig for Better Brewing: 5 Steps to a Clean Machine

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

If you're making your morning coffee with a Keurig each day, it's inevitable that some gunk will gradually accumulate. But keep an eye on it -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can put a damper on the Keurig's performance. Even worse, if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.

Fortunately, it's easy to banish buildup and keep your Keurig brewing for years to come: Just give your favorite coffee machine the TLC it deserves.

Here's how to clean your Keurig and keep it in tip-top shape. (You can also learn how to organize your fridge. Plus, check out our picks for the best coffee makers, best cold-brew coffee makers and best coffee accessories.)

Read more: Stop Paying for Starbucks. It's Easy to Make Iced Coffee at Home

Enlarge Image Brian Bennett/CNET

1. Clean the outside of the Keurig

Start by wiping down the brewer's exterior. Keurig actually recommends you do this daily. First, make sure the coffee maker is powered off and unplugged. Next use a damp cloth to wipe away dust and other debris from the outside of the machine.

Pay close attention to the area on the front, right below the coffee dispenser. This section typically attracts plenty of splashes and drips.

Enlarge Image Brian Bennett/CNET

2. Wash the drip tray

Another coffee machine part that's prone to grime is the drip tray. Liquid from spills often sits inside it unnoticed. Coffee drips can evaporate here too, leaving stains behind. A quick hand wash in the kitchen sink will clear up this mess in a jiffy. Warm water and dish soap does the trick nicely. Perform this cleaning task daily.

Brian Bennett/CNET

3. Clean out the water tank

Here's another daily cleaning task. That's to give the same hand wash treatment to the water tank. Be sure to remove the water filter first if your machine has one. Depending on your brewer, your tank may be safe to throw in the dishwasher.

Enlarge Image Brian Bennett/CNET

4. Check the pod holder

The dirtiest section of my test Keurig K-Classic brewer was its pod holder. Grounds, dirt and dried coffee had formed a noticeable amount of crud here. To fix this, I removed the pod holder, and separated it into its two main parts. Then I gave them a water rinse and a good scrub with a damp cloth.

You may also want to use a paper clip to clear any debris from inside the brewer exit needle. The exit needle sits inside the pod holder. Take care though since that needle is sharp. Be advised that Keurig recommends you clean the pod holder every week.

Brian Bennett/CNET

5. Flush out the whole system

Keeping your Keurig machine's brewing system clean is critical. Dirty hardware can lead to unwanted flavors carrying over from the last brew. Tasting pumpkin spice latte in your Sumatra single origin is not ideal. Bits of grounds or other debris could cause clogs too, even a malfunction.

To clear everything out, run a daily water only brew cycle through the machine. Make sure there's enough water in the reservoir and that the pod chamber is empty. You can run any cup size cycle you like, as long as the mug you're brewing into is large enough to accept the liquid.

And if you've never descaled your brewer, or it's been three months since you have, consider doing so. According to Keurig, you should perform the procedure quarterly. You can use either vinegar or the company's . Keep in mind that it is a lengthy process requiring at least 45 minutes (4 hours with vinegar).

Still, descaling will remove any mineral deposits (often found in tap water) that may be clinging to your brewer's internal components. This in turn ensures your coffee maker brews its optimally designed temperature.

Once you've completed all these steps, wipe down the brewer again to remove any excess moisture. It should now be ready to brew in tip top shape.

For more, check out how to clean a cast-iron skillet, how to clean your grill and how to clean a mattress.

Now playing: Watch this: How to clean your Keurig with distilled vinegar

More home cleaning tips and tricks