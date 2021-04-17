LG G1 OLED TV review SpaceX to send Artemis astronauts to moon Game of Thrones at 10 DogeCoin's rise Apple's April 20 iPad event Child tax credit's monthly check
Get Shark's self-emptying Shark IQ RV1001AE robot vacuum for just $419

This is the lowest price around right now on voice-command vacuum that can clean specific rooms.

shark
Shark

Robot vacuums are a tricky purchase. I advise people not to buy the cheapest budget models they can find, because they're often more frustrating to use than just doing it yourself with the upright in your closet. Even when you get a model that works well, you have to empty the small waste bin after each cleaning sortie. A much smarter solution? Get a reputable self-emptying vacuum. This should make that easier: Right now, you can get the Shark IQ RV1001AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Base for $419 when you apply promo code 30CNET at Wellbots. That's $180 off the usual price and includes free shipping. The usual caveats apply, such as "while supplies last" and Wellbots can expire the code at any time.  

This is the lowest price around -- it beats both Amazon and Shark's online store, making it a solid deal. The vacuum itself has a lot to offer. It maps your entire home and can be commanded to clean specific rooms using the mobile app or by voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. 

Side brushes help clean corners and other hard-to-reach spots, and it gets great marks with customers on Amazon for its cleaning efficiency and operation. (It has a score of 4.4 stars out of 18,000 ratings on Amazon and Fakespot gives it a "B.")

Of course, the star of the show here is the self-emptying charging dock, which lets you go about a month without ever handling the trash, assuming you run the Shark about once a day. 

