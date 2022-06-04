Get Out There With Up to 58% Off Luggage Sets, Backpacks, Duffels and More

No matter where your summer travels take you, make sure you bring along the right luggage. A good set of luggage will make packing and unpacking a breeze, and it will also protect your belongings from the elements. When choosing luggage, look for something that is durable and easy to move around. You should also make sure that your luggage has plenty of compartments and pockets for storing all of your travel essentials.

Luggage itself tends to be pricey, so it's best to wait for before purchasing. Woot has a collection of travel gear from popular brands like American Tourister and Vera Bradley, among others, all available at deep discounts. Save up to 58% on , , and now through June 8 at Woot while supplies last.

Delsey has its marked down to $98, which is a $92 savings. Or if you need an entire set, you can snag Olympia's for $170. Of course, if you don't want or need hardside, there is a on sale for $10 less.

If you're looking more for gear to help you when commuting, consider Teton's , which is now down to just $17, a $23 savings. And Kavu's $38 backpack comes with a , as does the Allen Company's , which is just $37. Outdoorsy people might want to grab the from Yukon Outfitters or Teton'sSports Scout 3400, an , to take hiking or camping instead.

If you're planning on flying this summer, be sure to check the size and weight restrictions for your luggage. Most airlines have strict limits on the size and weight of luggage, and you don't want to be stuck paying extra fees at the airport. When in doubt, choose a smaller piece of luggage that you can easily carry on the plane. Vera Bradley's hardside is down to $160. But if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, Olympia has both the and hardside carry-on cases on sale for $70.

There are other items available in the Woot sale, too, including a 3-piece set of for $25, a $21 and even a $12 . Some pieces in the sale have already begun to sell out, so if you're interested in grabbing some discounted luggage, we recommend sooner rather than later so that you have access to the largest selection of options.