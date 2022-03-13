Get Organized This Spring With up to 31% Off Fleximounts Garage Shelving

Fleximount

With spring just around the corner, it's a great time to get your garage cleaned up, and of the easiest ways to get your space organized is to add some shelving for convenient storage. Fleximounts makes tons of great shelving options that are modular and easy to assemble, and can help transform your garage. And today only, you can pick them up for less with Amazon offering up to 31% off Fleximounts shelves and racks. This daily deal expires tonight at 2:55 a.m. ET, so be sure to get your order in before then.

No matter what kind of space you're working with, you'll be able to find some helpful storage solutions at this sale. If your garage is pretty limited on square footage, you could opt for an overhead storage rack, like this that you can pick up for $204 right now, which is $56 down from the original price. Or, if you've got ample wall space, you could grab this , with a maximum weight capacity of 150-pounds each and designed for a simple one-person install, on sale for $64, a $16 discount. And if you've got a serious need for some extra space, the larger is also on sale for $68 off, bringing the total price down to just $152