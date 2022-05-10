Get Cocktails On Demand With This Discounted Bartesian Mixing Machine for $289

Do you love the experience of a well-crafted drink and wish you could recreate the experience at home? This intelligent mixer allows you to make a limitless number of craft cocktails in the comfort of your own home without the mess or stress of measuring or having a full supply of ingredients on hand.

With the , you can use mixing capsules to craft mixologist-approved drinks in seconds. All you have to do is supply your favorite spirits and insert the capsule for the drink you want, then select your desired strength and the machine will do the rest. Amazon is offering an $81 discount on the Bartesian, bringing the price down to $289 today.

I don't know about you, but I don't have the time, money, space or desire to keep a fully equipped bar at home. Stocking all the juices, bitters, simple syrups and garnishes you need for a wide range of cocktails is costly and time-consuming. But with this machine, all you have to worry about is having your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila on hand, as well as any capsules you and your guests would like to drink.

Bartesian's cocktail capsules come in a variety of flavors and contain real juice concentrates, bitters and extracts. Popular flavors include margaritas, whiskey sours, old fashioneds and more. The capsules are recyclable and dated for freshness. Plus, none of the capsules have alcohol in them, so if someone wants a nonalcoholic mocktail, the machine can still craft something really tasty.

Once your cocktail is ready, the machine will begin an automatic cleaning cycle, ensuring that ingredients from one cocktail are not mixed with those from another. There's also a manual cleaning cycle and dishwasher-safe parts to keep your mixer in good shape.

Keep in mind that this offer only applies to the mixing machine -- the capsules and booze are both sold separately. A pack of six capsules, such as , will you run you $15.