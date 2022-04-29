Get a Coffee, Chocolate and Mug Set at Blue Bottle Coffee for $55

Looking for a foodie gift for Mother's Day? Well, if you have a mother (or know one) who enjoys both a good cup of coffee and chocolate then get her this for only $55 at Blue Bottle Coffee through May 1.

This bundle includes a 70-gram chocolate bar, 6-ounces of whole-bean coffee and a designed by Blue Bottle and Bodum. There's even a reusable canvas bag included. While you can certainly buy the coffee and mug separately, if you're going to buy both, it's more cost effective to get the set instead.

So, what do you need to know about the coffee and the mug before you buy it? Bella Donovan whole-bean coffee contains overtones of raspberry, chocolate and molasses, and it's certified organic by the California Certified Organic Farmers. And the 10-ounce double-walled mug is made of heat-resistant glass so when mom is finished with her coffee, she can put the cup in the dishwasher.

