Kitchen & Household

Get a Coffee, Chocolate and Mug Set at Blue Bottle Coffee for $55

Treat your mom to something sweet and bold for Mother's Day.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Blue Bottle Coffee

Looking for a foodie gift for Mother's Day? Well, if you have a mother (or know one) who enjoys both a good cup of coffee and chocolate then get her this three-in-one coffee and chocolate set for only $55 at Blue Bottle Coffee through May 1.

Blue Bottle Coffee

This bundle includes a 70-gram chocolate bar, 6-ounces of Bella Donovan whole-bean coffee and a double-walled mug designed by Blue Bottle and Bodum. There's even a reusable canvas bag included. While you can certainly buy the coffee and mug separately, if you're going to buy both, it's more cost effective to get the set instead. 

So, what do you need to know about the coffee and the mug before you buy it? Bella Donovan whole-bean coffee contains overtones of raspberry, chocolate and molasses, and it's certified organic by the California Certified Organic Farmers. And the 10-ounce double-walled mug is made of heat-resistant glass so when mom is finished with her coffee, she can put the cup in the dishwasher.  

Read more: 22 Great Mother's Day Gifts for Your Food-Lovin' Mama