Get a $190 Refurbished iRobot Roomba i4 Today to Tackle Every Mess on Your Floors

With everything else on our plates, maintaining a home can be a real chore. Fortunately, tech has made it easier than ever to handle routine cleaning tasks so that you don't have to.

The Roomba i4 from iRobot features dual multisurface rubber brushes and an edge-sweeping brush that easily remove pet hair, dirt, dust and other debris from your floors, whether they're bare or carpeted. It also includes a high-efficiency filter that traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens so you can breathe a little better.

Smart navigation maps your home in rows so that every area is cleaned. The iRobot Home app allows you to schedule cleanings when it's most convenient for you, and will even make recommendations you may not have considered, such as scheduling extra cleanings during allergy season. You can control it via Alexa, too.

You don't have to worry about the quality of your purchase, either. Amazon says each item is thoroughly inspected, tested and cleaned, and the capacity of the batteries will exceed 80%. Your purchase is also backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee so that you can get a replacement or a refund if something goes wrong.

If you'd prefer to invest in a brand-new vacuum, check out a few of our favorite robot vacuums for this year, but keep in mind that you'll likely pay a higher price.