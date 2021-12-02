Tesla Cyberquad for kids Apple App Store awards for 2021 Home Alone house is on Airbnb Google Doodle goes neo-impressionist for Seurat PS5 restock tracker Cyber Week deals still available
Get 25% off holiday bundles at Poo Pourri

Help make your bathroom odor-free by snagging one of these bundles.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

We could all use some assistance making our bathrooms smell fresh and pleasant after each use. Sure, we have air fresheners, but they can fade away pretty quickly. So if you would like tackle odors head on, take a look at this holiday bundle sale at Poo Pourri for 25% off.

There's a few bundles available, but if you want something more on theme with the holiday, go with the Give Me All Things holiday bundle that comes with scents like Oh, Spritzmas Tree and Berry Bum Bum. There's also the Traveling for the Holidays bundle, which is perfect for those of us visiting family. 

So, if you've never tried Poo Pourri before, you might be wondering if it's effective. It is; at least according to my household because it has the overwhelming power to counter the bathroom's other, ahem, odors. 

If bundles aren't your thing, get this as a gift for someone who would appreciate it, or if you just want one bottle instead, you can get it on Poo Pourri's website and on Amazon.