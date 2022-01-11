Get $100 off an ergonomic desk chair for your home office

Ergoal

With working from home becoming more and more common, you might be spending more time in the saddle than you're used to. That flimsy office outlet chair may have gotten the job done before, but if you're putting in some serious hours at your home office, then a sturdy and comfortable office chair is an absolute necessity. Luckily, right now you can get an Ergoal premium office chair for $100 off when you use the promo code 100OFF at checkout. This offer runs all month long, expiring on Jan. 31.

Ergoal makes two different chairs, the Ergoal One and the Comfort Plus. The Ergoal One is the more affordable option, with self-adjusting lumbar support, ergonomic armrests and a 117-degree reclining function. The Comfort Plus is the next step up, featuring the same ergonomic design and a few more additions. The Comfort Plus reclines fully, features height-adjustable armrests and a memory foam seat cushion. Both chairs are made of breathable mesh to help you stay cool, and have a maximum capacity of 300 pounds.