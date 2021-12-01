Biggest tech fails of 2021 COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers blocked COVID variants: omicron vs. delta YouTube's 10 most-viewed videos uploaded in 2021 Spotify Wrapped 2021 arrives PS5 restock tracker
Get 100 K-Cups for $26 and splash your coffee routine with a little fun

The variety pack includes Vermont maple, French vanilla, butter toffee and Southern pecan.

crave-coffee
Crave Coffee

Coffee is life to many and most coffee drinkers have a roast or two that they've grown accustomed to. But that doesn't mean it's not a good idea to shake things up every once in a while. If you're working from a Keurig for your morning brew, you can snatch 100 K-Cups in some pretty unique flavors for $26 right now on Amazon. 

The Crave Coffee 100-pack sampler comes with 11 flavors so you and the crew can taste a bunch and discuss amongst yourselves. Ya know? Coffee talk. 

Flavors included:

  • Blueberry vanilla
  • Chocolate hazelnut cream
  • Cinnamon
  • Butter toffee
  • Vermont maple
  • French vanilla
  • Hazelnut
  • Caramel
  • Southern pecan
  • Mint mocha

My pod coffee maker doesn't take K-Cups but I've gotta say, I'm toying with buying one that does just so I can steal a little sip of that Southern pecan. Prime members get free one-day shipping on the sampler.