GE's New Smart Stand Mixer Has a Genius Built-In Scale

Be it for sweet or savory stuff, getting the measurements right for a baking recipe is critical, and flubbing them can lead to overly dry or dense cookies, cakes and bread. With that in mind, GE has announced a smart mixer with a built-in scale and it has us wondering: What took so long?

In hopes to pull a little market share from KitchenAid -- a brand that dominates the stand mixer category -- GE touted some intriguing updates to its high-powered stand mixer at CES 2023, dubbing it the "smartest stand mixer in the world." On Tuesday, GE announced that the Profile mixer was named a CES Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category.

So what's smart about it? The Profile's 7-quart mixing bowl now doubles as a scale to perfectly measure wet and dry ingredients such as flour, sugar, eggs, milk, water and salt. The smart scale accounts for ingredients already in the bowl, after which you can simply zero out and move on to the next ingredient without having to do any quick math. As of now, no KitchenAid stand mixer features a built-in scale, although a separate can be had for around $130.

GE's stand mixer also has a feature called Auto Sense, which works with select recipes to monitor changes in texture and viscosity through motor torque feedback to optimize speeds and turn off the motor in accordance. Similar technology has been popular in blenders for years, but now brings stand mixing near to a set-it-and-forget-it experience.

Speaking of select recipes, the GE Profile app is loaded with dozens of guided stand mixer-based recipes to help you try new bakes with confidence.

And what smart appliance would be complete without hands-free voice control? The GE Profile is fully compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can stop the blade or change speeds even when your hands are busy with another project or too sticky to touch the control panel.

