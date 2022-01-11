OnePlus 10 Pro finally launches in China SpaceX's wild launch and catch tower At-home COVID tests: Where to find them Netflix's Kanye West film trilogy Bob's Burgers Movie trailer Best Wordle memes
Freshen up your home with deals on kitchen appliances, bedding and furniture at Target

Target is cutting prices so you can update your home for function and fashion with up to 25% off some of its most popular items for the kitchen and home.

Whether you are setting up a home office, revamping your living room or creating a relaxing bedroom retreat, Target has you covered. You can save up to 25% on furniture right now for every room in your home. Plus, with up to 20% off bedding, you can find a style you love that fits your budget.

The deals don't stop there! Small kitchen appliances are also marked down by up to 20% That means you can save on toasters, blenders, food storage, air fryers and lots more to make meal prep a breeze. With so many great home deals, Target is making it easier than ever to get a fresh start with all the creature comforts your home needs. But don't dally, these deals end Jan. 15