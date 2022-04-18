Flash Sale: Save an Extra 20% Off Kohl's Today

Kohl's

Kohl's is running a new deal for anyone looking for extra savings today. This online-only sale runs through April 19 and gives you using the promo code GET20. Plus, you'll get free shipping with any $50 purchase. While this sale isn't better than yesterday's Easter sale for 25% off, it's still a good deal given the many items that are available.

Since this a flash sale, it's best to spend your cash in categories such as furniture, storage and organization. Check out Kohl's furniture under $100 if you need more pieces to prep your garden or backyard for the summer. You'll find patio umbrellas, side tables and more for less. In storage and organization, there are shoe racks, hampers, office storage and kids' options that are reasonably priced and look nice. The bed and bath section is affordable and can spruce up any room on a budget, with sheets, bath towels and other bedding. Plus, discounted clothes are always a good choice for young kids since they'll grow out of them. There are also options for men and women if you want to stock up on basic clothing items or if you need a new outfit.

There are exclusions to this deal: Gift cards, online exclusives, Sephora at Kohl's and select electronics are unavailable. But there are still loads of worthy price cuts you can snag.

