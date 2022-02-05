Feed everyone and save over 50% on this one-day air fryer deal

Chefman

Cook for a crowd with this 8-quart air fryer capable of feeding everyone for the big game. Air fryers are gaining more and more popularity as an option to cook fried foods at home with less hassle and mess than on a stovetop or with other traditional fryers. The digital touchscreen and 60-minute shut off are also convenient features that makes this air fryer easy to use so that you never burn your food. Save $80 and during this one-day sale.

With 1700W of power, this fryer provides even cooking throughout and has a temperature range of 200-400 degrees. Helpful presets allow you to cook fries, chicken, meat or fish at the push of a button. You can make a plethora of other recipes as well. The XL air fryer also features a stylish, stainless steel exterior that's easy to wipe down, and the non-stick basket and flat frying tray are removable and dishwasher safe, making clean-up a breeze so that you can get back to what's most important.