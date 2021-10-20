Exclusive beef deal: Get 4 free Wagyu filets with purchase ($98 value)

Snake River Farms

If you know your beef, you know it doesn't get much better than Wagyu, a Japanese breed of cattle that produces some of the richest, most flavorful steaks money can buy. Oh, and it does take money, because Wagyu isn't cheap. That's why we're sharpening our steak knives for this CNET-exclusive deal for .

specializes in American Wagyu. That means cattle from the same breed and bloodlines as the famed Japanese Wagyu. It's also raised the same way and subject to those same rigorous marbling standards, but it's all done in Loomis, Washington. Right now, you can nab four free American Wagyu filet mignons with any order over $149 when you use the special code DEALDAY. That's roughly $98 in premium beef and one of the best meat delivery deals we've come across.

Three ($56 each) would get you over that $149 threshold, which would give you a total of seven gorgeous Wagyu filets for around $168. That much premium beef would cost you in the thousands at a good steak house. These are special steaks, worthy of giving as gifts or saving for a special occasion. All that fat and marbling means they'll freeze beautifully and be as good as fresh when you're ready to thaw and cook them.