William Shatner rockets to space Red flag emoji North Korea on Squid Game Apple's Oct. 18 event: How to watch PS5 restock tracker PS5 Pro
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

A top-rated air fryer is down to $35 right now

Save 50% off this compact digital air fryer and cut the calories from your favorite game-day foods.

emmy.png
Emerald

If you're trying to cut the calories from your daily diet without giving up the goods, an air fryer would be a wise investment. It'll make crispy, juicy chicken wings, "fried" shrimp and other snacks quickly and with little or no oil. You won't have to invest much either, since the well-reviewed Emerald digital air fryer is currently down to $35 (normally $70) at Best Buy. Snatch one up for the fastest, healthiest, tastiest Sunday snacking you've ever done. 

See at Best Buy

You can pay a whole lot more for an air fryer but, in my experience, you don't need to. A pricier model like a Ninja or Cosori may be a tad more powerful but the super convection technology is fairly standard, and so I'd look more for a look, size and interface that fit your preferences. This 4-liter oven has plenty of space to cook wings, fries and chicken thighs (my personal favorite) for two or three people. If you've got hoards of folks to cook for you may need to "fry" in batches or look for a larger model. 

The sleek digital interface has seven cooking programs for popular air fryer foods and the nonstick basket makes cleaning up after a total breeze.

Read moreHow to clean your air fryer

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.