Ember's 14-Ounce Smart Mug (in Blue) Is $30 Off at Best Buy

We've written a lot of about Ember Temperature Control Mugs here on CNET and often note how pricey they are compared to a standard insulated mug and how rarely they're discounted. But some people don't like drinking through a top with a hole in it and love how Ember mugs allow you to drink beverages as you normally would while keeping them piping hot. Alas, due to tariffs and inflation, the price for Ember smart mugs has gone up over the years and now the 14-ounce version retails for $150. However, Best Buy has the or $30 off -- today only.

When you take it off its charging coaster, this 14-ounce model offers up to 80 minutes battery life and you can control the temperature via the Ember app for iOS and Android (the Mug connects via Bluetooth to your device). You can also track your caffeine consumption and upgrade the mug's firmware.

Ember recently released the smaller 6-ounce Ember Cup ($100). That model is "ideal for espresso-based drinks such as cappuccinos, cortados and flat whites," Ember says, although it can also be used for other beverages such as tea, according to the company. There's also a ($130) that sometimes goes on sale for $10 off. But a lot of people prefer this larger 14-ounce model, which comes in other colors that currently aren't on sale.

