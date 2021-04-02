Easter Day sales on chocolates, flower arrangements and home decorations to hop on

Deal Savings Price







Does it feel like Easter snuck right up this year? It's early on the calendar, no question. While the traditional egg hunt might still be off the table owing to Coronavirus concerns, you can still create a festive Easter vibe with these great deals on flowers, chocolates, spring fashion and even holiday decor.

See more coupon codes: CNET coupons

Proflowers There's no better way to welcome spring than by adding a bit of life to your home. Proflowers can help with their amazing arrangements, like this Flutter By Bouquet, starting at $59. It features an assortment of spring flowers created by local florists, delivered right to your door. Right now you can get 20% off any order of $39 or more when you clip their online coupons. We found that the process works best when you clip said coupons after adding items to your cart. See the entire Easter offerings here.

Edible Arrangements Can't visit with loved ones this Easter? Send a bouquet of fruits and chocolate instead. Get this Berry Happy Easter Bundle for $67 or this Happy Easter Dipping Kit for only $50 when you apply our exclusive code WBGR10, which scores you $10 off your order of $59 or more. As an additional bonus this weekend, you'll also receive a $6 FandangoNOW code (good for a movie purchase or rental) when you order selected Easter gifts.

JCPenney Put on your Sunday best for Easter brunch with discounts on dresses, jackets, shorts, and even kids' wear at the JCPenney Spring Style event. Save up 30% on your first order with code GOSAVE8. For example, get this Bleecker Sleeveless Floral Dress for $31 or this Toddler Four-piece Suit Set for $23 after savings. You can also try code AFFSHOP1 to get 15% off your cart.

Kirkland's Well known to Costco shoppers, Kirkland's is a major retailer for furniture and home decor, with stores across 35 different states. Spruce up your home this Easter with this Farmhouse Table Runner ($13 with discount) or this Herringbone Serving Board, just $26 after savings. Select in-store pickup and apply code BL38Q9RU to get 15% off your order. This code works only for items you can pick up locally, but Kirkland's does offer free shipping for all orders over $99.

Read More: Where to buy the best Easter meats online

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.