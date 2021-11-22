The 39 best kitchen deals for Black Friday at Amazon, Best Buy, Macy's and more

Deal Savings Price











































































Black Friday kitchen deals and sales have landed with a boom, including price drops on Vitamix blenders, Nespresso coffee machines, Ninja appliances, the popular Always Pan and tons more. We've rounded up the best early Black Friday cooking and kitchen bargains on powerful blenders, sleek skillets, air fryers, Instant Pots, coffee gadgets and more. The discounts cover brands like Keurig, Everlywell, Lodge and Solo Stove, and there are major price drops on coveted kitchen gear at the big retailers, including Amazon, Macy's, Target, Walmart and Best Buy.

Early Black Friday kitchen deals and sitewide sales also mean you can get a jump start on your holiday shopping or snag something for yourself. Check out our top picks for live and upcoming kitchen deals during these early Black Friday events, and keep checking back as we update this post with new deals.

Best kitchen deals

NutriBullet Nothing to see here. Just our favorite blender of 2021 down to an all-time low of $60. This machine has power in spades and looks nice atop your counter. You won't likely ever find a 12-watt blender for cheaper than this.

Vitamix There's a chance we'll see certain Vitamix blender models drop lower than 27% off, but nearly the entire line is on sale at Amazon, including the Explorian down to $290. It's available in red, slate grey or black at this reduced price.

Nespresso If you prefer a sleeker pod coffee maker, Nespresso has the look down. A slew of the brand's pod coffee makers are on sale at Amazon. The VertuoPlus by Breville is down to a very affordable $119 and comes with a set of capsules to get started.

Insignia You could air fry your turkey in this 10-quart oven. This large air fryer can also roast, bake, defrost and toast, giving you a whole lot of bang for not a lot of buck.

Amazon I tested the Amazon automatic dispenser and was wholly impressed. It has a sturdy build, consistent discharge of soap and it times your 20-second scrub to keep things CDC-compliant. I'd say it's a bit overpriced at $55 so grab it now while it's 31% off.

SodaStream Ready to kick the can and save loads on that monthly seltzer spend? Grab an easy SodaStream Terra while it's at an all-time low price.

Instant Pot This lid turns your 6-quart Instant Pot into a powerful air fryer. I've tested dozens of air fryers and this unit blasts food into crispy goodness as well as any of them. Plus, it's a big space saver if you already have an Instant Pot. It's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen it.

Ninja Nina's Pro Plus has more peak horsepower than a Vitamix Explorian and it's nearly 50% off at Macy's during the early Black Friday event.

Ninja Talk about kitchen appliances that do it all. The Ninja Foodi FD401 air fries, bakes, roasts, toasts, pressure cooks, steams, sautés and might even pick the kids up from school. Grab this space- and time-saver while it's at the lowest price we've ever seen it.

GE GE's stainless steel coffee maker has a sleek modern look and it's down under $30 right now.

GE This countertop toaster features seven shade settings for toasting plus bake, convection, broil, bagel, pizza, roast and warm functions.

Ninja We tested a lot of air fryers this year, and the Ninja came out on top. For the healthiest wings, fries and game-day snacks of your life, grab this spacious and powerful 5-quart fryer for $30 right now at Best Buy.

This nonstick, multipurpose pan can do a whole lot more than most skillets. With deep sides, a built-in spoon rest and a pouring spout, there are countless uses for this well-designed piece of cookware. Read our Always Pan review. Not only is the famous pan on sale but Our Place has its entire line of kitchen gear and tableware on sale right now. See the full sale here.

Lodge Lodge has been making quality cast-iron cookware for 125 years, so you can be sure it knows what it's doing. You can snag a 10.25 cast-iron skillet for under $20 right now.

Bella There's no faster or easier way to get hot water for tea than this discounted kettle.

Keurig If you don't want the Jonathan Adler model (already on sale for $50: see below), you can nab the compact K-Mini for just $50 in a variety of classic colors.

Ninja You're an adult so it's time to get yourself an adult blender. I promise it'll make all the difference in the world. Mine turned me into a total smoothie guy and that's a fun world to be a part of. This powerful Ninja can crush ice in seconds, whip dense ingredients into soups and sauces and can be used as a food processor too. The to-go cups mean you can blend a drink and sashay out the door with a healthy breakfast never having to wash a single thing. We've seen this drop lower than $160 and it very well may again.

Keurig This Keurig was designed with cappuccino and latte drinkers in mind. It has a strong brew (think espresso) function and a milk frother sidekick.

KitchenAid This is KitchenAid's power mixer with a bowl-lift design. It can knead and churn even the densest doughs with ease and works with the many attachments for making pasta, grinding meat, cutting veggies and more. This is as low as it is bound to go this season. It's available in four colors at the sale price and ships for free.

Keurig This stylish Keurig was created by design superstar Jonathan Adler and it's down 50% right now at Best Buy.

Hamilton Beach Making bread at home doesn't require intensive training. Grab an easy bread maker like this Hamilton Beach for just $50 and have warm bread at home with almost no effort at all.

NInja In our comprehensive test of countertop ovens with air-fry function, this Ninja took the top spot making absurdly crispy wings and fries, and broiling salmon to perfection. Plus, it flips up to be no more than 8 inches deep, so it's perfect for saving space. The highly versatile oven is down $90 right now and about as low as we've seen it to date. Read my roundup of the best countertop air fryer and convection ovens to see how much I loved the Ninja model.

Macy's Speaking of great deals under $10, this set of mixing bowls with easy-grip handles and pouring spout is down to $8 at Macy's.

Instant pot Note, the larger 8-quart Duo Crisp goes on sale for $99 at Walmart on Tuesday, Nov. 22. That will be an incredible deal and an all-time low but it's a rather big Instant Pot. If you want the more standard 6-quart version, read on for a solid deal on the hybrid appliance. Should you desire an Instant Pot pressure cooker and an air fryer this is a solid price for the bundle. It's the popular 6-quart pot model and acts as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, sous vide, roaster, broiler and dehydrator. Wondering how the air fryer lid works? Check out the air-fried chicken I made in my Duo Crisp a few weeks back. It's hard to fathom a kitchen appliance that does more than this one and you likely won't find it cheaper than it is today. And for reference, the air fryer lid alone usually sells for $89.

Bella There are a whole bunch of air fryers on sale at Best Buy today but this is my pick. The 4-quart size is perfect for most people -- not too large and not too small -- and the digital interface is handy for quickly firing up wings or fries using the preset programs and not having to hawk it the whole time.

Best sitewide sales

Keurig If you want a Keurig coffee machine deal but have a particular model in mind, take advantage of Keurig's sitewide sale where most of the brand's pod-coffee makers, large and small, are down 25% with code TIMETOSAVE21.

Right now, take 20% off on select Tupperware products through Nov. 25. And starting on Black Friday (Nov. 26) through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), save 40% on select storage.

Nest Bedding Need some soft and chic new sheets? Now through Dec. 13th, Nest is offering 20% off select luxury mattresses, sheets and duvet bed sets, along with 10% off furniture and children's mattresses. Purchase a luxury mattress, and you'll score an additional 20% off sheets & duvet sets -- a total of 40% off in savings.

TRUFF From now through Nov. 19 score 15% off Truff's addicting hot sauces, pasta sauces, mayos and dips laced with truffle oil. Just use code EARLY15. If you can wait a bit longer, from Nov. 26-Nov. 28 that discount bumps up to 20% sitewide with no code needed.

Lodge This is one of the best cast-iron producers in the game and they've been at it for 125 years. Now through Dec. 5 you can score $25 off a $100 purchase, $50 off a $175 purchase or $75 off any $250 purchase of enameled or seasoned cast-iron gear with special code TISTHESEASONING.

Little Spoon Little Spoon makes and sends organic and nutrient-packed baby and toddler grub to take one thing off your plate. It's a subscription but you can get 50% off your first box of baby blends or plates for kids, plus two free meals in each subsequent box for life, when you sign up with code BLACKFRIDAY4LIFE.

Ooni We tested the Ooni ovens and they are super simple to operate, churning out excellent Neopolitan style pizzas in a couple of minutes. Right now you can bag 20% off most Ooni Pizza Ovens through Dec.1. Some exclusions include the Karu 16 model and gift cards.

Solo Stove Solo Stove makes some of our favorite smokeless fire pits and backyard stoves. Starting now and for Black Friday and Cyber, Solo Stove has a slew of promotions. Most deals are ending on Dec. 5. Up To 40% off fire pits and fire pit bundles and accessories

Up to 35% off cooking systems

Buy one, get one free on camp stoves

Up to 40% off stove accessories

$300 off grill ultimate bundle

EveryPlate We've rounded up the best meal delivery and meal kit deals with recipes starting at $1.79 per serving. Head over to our list of the best Black Friday meal delivery offers for more.

Everlywell One easy way to get ahead of your inevitable "eat healthier" resolution is to find out what your body really wants you to be eating in the first place. Many of us have lurking food sensitivities or even mild allergies, and getting tested for them is the quickest way to find out for sure. That's what Everlywell's at-home testing kits are for. And all of the brand's kits are 25% off right now when you use the code GIVEMORE at checkout.

MasterClass From now until Nov. 29, if you give one MasterClass subscription ($180) you'll get one for yourself (or to also gift) for free. A subscription affords unlimited access to the MasterClass library, which includes more than 110 classes covering topics including business, writing, fashion and culinary arts. Each class includes an average of 20 lessons of around 10 minutes each. This makes an excellent gift for someone with a curious spirit or whom you don't see often, since you can take the same classes and discuss your findings -- or eat your expertly prepared BBQ -- together over Zoom.

Ninja This is a mighty little blender, though it's not the brand's mightiest. With 800 watts you'll have enough pop to make smoothies in a snap and the top-rated blender is down near an all-time low. I find Ninjas always punch above their weight (no pun intended).

Magic Bullet This is the one that started the whole personal blender revolution. It has plenty of power for smoothies and drinks, and you won't find it cheaper than this.

Instant Pot This is the largest Instant Pot and has plenty of capacity to cook for large groups. Get it while it's down to an all-time low price.