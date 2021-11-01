Best live kitchen deals for Black Friday 2021: Blenders, air fryers, Instant Pots and more

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

We're still a few weeks away from Thanksgiving and actual Black Friday, but these days, some of the best deals hit before the turkey and mashed potatoes make it to the table -- not after. Best Buy is celebrating the first of November with some of the best deals of the year so far, and that includes cooking gear and small kitchen appliances. These early Black Friday kitchen deals mean you can get a jump-start on your holiday shopping or snag a little tasty something for yourself. The discounts are major, including Black Friday-style price drops on Keurigs, KitchenAids, blenders, air fryers and more. We're talking a , a (normally $200), a $60 Keurig with milk frother and lots more

Check out our top picks for live kitchen deals on now at Best Buy's early Black Friday event. The larger items -- more than $40 -- include free shipping, and everything can be picked up for free in-store, pending inventory. We'll continue to update this post as new Black Friday deals continue to hit.

Read more: Black Friday smart home deals available now: Echo Show for $60, Nest Hub for $50 and more

Keurig Brew easy cups of java with one push of a button, then turn your brew into a fancy coffee house creation with the milk frother sidekick that comes with this Keurig. It's marked down $30 today during Best Buy's big sale. The coffee shot setting produces concentrated coffee similar to espresso so you can make authentic lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites all day.

NInja In a comprehensive test we ran of countertop ovens with air-fry function, this Ninja took the top spot making insanely crispy wings and fries, and broiling salmon to perfection. Plus, it flips up to be no more than 8 inches deep, so it's perfect for saving space. The highly versatile oven is down $90 right now and about as low as we've seen it to date.

Ninja You're an adult so it's time to get yourself an adult blender. I promise it'll make all the difference in the world. Mine turned me into a total smoothie guy and that's a fun world to be a part of. This powerful Ninja can crush ice in seconds, whip dense ingredients into soups and sauces and can be used as a food processor too. The to-go cups mean you can blend a drink and sashay out the door with a healthy breakfast never having to wash a single thing.

KitchenAid This is KitchenAid's power mixer with a bowl-lift design. It can knead and churn even the densest doughs with ease and works with all of the many attachments for making pasta, grinding meat cutting veggies and more. This as low as it is bound to go this season. It's available in four colors at the sale price and ships for free.

Insignia This does all the things an Instant Pot does but you'll pay a third of the price. It also scores super high marks in a whopping 4,000-plus verified purchase reviews, so don't stress if you're not as familiar with the brand name. We've done the digging.

Bella There are a whole bunch of air fryers on sale at Best Buy today but this is my pick. The 4-quart size is perfect for most people -- not too large and not too small -- and the digital interface is handy for quickly firing up wings or fries using the preset programs and not having to hawk it the whole time. Grab it while it's less than a night of takeout.